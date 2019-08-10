Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 54.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 9.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 260,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $48.70.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.17 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $59,984.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,617 shares in the company, valued at $88,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.