Private Ocean LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 623,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,870. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15.

