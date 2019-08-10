Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Announces Earnings Results

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.93, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. 214,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $838.20 million and a PE ratio of 71.33. Principia Biopharma has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $42.16.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $30,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PRNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principia Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.