Primalbase Token (PBT) Price Tops $1,265.47 on Exchanges

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. Primalbase Token has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $14,401.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primalbase Token has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Primalbase Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,265.47 or 0.11121999 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primalbase Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00259717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.01256687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00094069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Primalbase Token Token Profile

Primalbase Token’s genesis date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 tokens. The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

Primalbase Token Token Trading

Primalbase Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primalbase Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primalbase Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primalbase Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primalbase Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primalbase Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.