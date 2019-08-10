PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

PQG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. 73,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.92 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other PQ Group news, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $191,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PQ Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 259,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PQ Group by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PQ Group by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PQ Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

