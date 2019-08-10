PPL (NYSE:PPL) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,808,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,024. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. PPL has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

