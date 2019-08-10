PPL (NYSE:PPL) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.
PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.
Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,808,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,024. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. PPL has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.51.
In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
