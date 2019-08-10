PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) Stock Position Reduced by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 makes up about 2.4% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 39.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 in the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 25.5% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 alerts:

PRF stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a 12 month low of $100.44 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.