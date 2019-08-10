Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.42.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

PII stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.42. 386,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.12. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 140.1% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 88.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 97.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

