Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,292 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,386,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,033,662,000 after buying an additional 1,037,670 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,872,000 after buying an additional 6,120,966 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,106,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,512,000 after buying an additional 343,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,016,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $533,119,000 after purchasing an additional 711,742 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.78. 8,544,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,358,022. The stock has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $79,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

