Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,545 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,191,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,812,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $524,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 920,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,658,866.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson acquired 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,744,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

