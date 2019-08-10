Point View Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $54,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ACA stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. 334,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,343. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19. Arcosa Inc has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.32.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

