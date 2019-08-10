Point View Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 310 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Hess by 170.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.97. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

In other Hess news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,977,583.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,976.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,212 shares of company stock worth $7,893,688. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

