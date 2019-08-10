PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Issues Earnings Results

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. PLx Pharma had a positive return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 1,507.67%.

Shares of PLXP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXP. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other PLx Pharma news, insider Michael J. Valentino acquired 44,404 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $248,662.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLx Pharma stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of PLx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

