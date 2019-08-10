PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.15 million, a PE ratio of -61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $74.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PlayAGS news, CEO David Lopez sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $128,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 436,074 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 166,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 36,964 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 64.8% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

