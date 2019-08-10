PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23), Morningstar.com reports. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $74.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PlayAGS stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.17. 1,807,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.15 million, a PE ratio of -61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other PlayAGS news, CEO David Lopez sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $128,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,195,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 83.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,497,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after buying an additional 679,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after buying an additional 436,074 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth about $6,834,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $3,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

