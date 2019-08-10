PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Tops $511,831.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $511,831.00 and approximately $102,949.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,360.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.67 or 0.02779129 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00855984 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00019162 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,471,159 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

