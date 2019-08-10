Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pivotal Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pivotal Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of PVTL opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Pivotal Software has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.12 million. Pivotal Software had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pivotal Software will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Pivotal Software news, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $238,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $70,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,658 shares of company stock worth $572,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the fourth quarter worth $15,533,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the first quarter valued at $1,560,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

