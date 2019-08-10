Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PICO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 46,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,327. Pico has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

