Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $91,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $148,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Capital One Financial downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

In related news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,443.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $266,300. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

