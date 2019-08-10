Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

PLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Photronics stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 153,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.67.

In related news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,200 shares of company stock worth $184,162. 3.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at $11,013,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 1,082.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 280,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 256,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Photronics by 81.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 535,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 240,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Photronics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,023,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 181,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at $1,583,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

