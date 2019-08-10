Phonecoin (PHON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42.00

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Phonecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Phonecoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Phonecoin has a total market capitalization of $22,579.00 and $42.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00260529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.01247437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00020284 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00093126 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Phonecoin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 99,491,411 coins and its circulating supply is 99,091,161 coins. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON . The official website for Phonecoin is phonecoin.space

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phonecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

