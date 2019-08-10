PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

PCG stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,812,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,229. PG&E has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Wolfe Research lowered PG&E from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.