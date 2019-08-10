Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. 161,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,942. Pfenex has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfenex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

