Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POFCF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Petrofac from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Petrofac stock remained flat at $$4.54 during trading on Monday. Petrofac has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

