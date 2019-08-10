Personal Wealth Partners Sells 579 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Personal Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,826. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

