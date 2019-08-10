Personal Wealth Partners Sells 570 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Personal Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.4% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $315,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 43,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,854,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,408,076. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $195.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

