Personal Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,374,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,068 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,536,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,477,000 after acquiring an additional 45,535 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,757,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,739,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.40. The company had a trading volume of 333,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,619. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $171.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

