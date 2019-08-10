Personal Wealth Partners Makes New $75,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 219,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. 4,033,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,520. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.