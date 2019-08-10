Personal Wealth Partners Makes New $68,000 Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 188.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.02.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 52,602,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,743,008. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $263.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

