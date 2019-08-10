Personal Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 607 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.45. The company had a trading volume of 180,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,541. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $192.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.