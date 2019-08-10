Personal Wealth Partners Buys New Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,211,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,015,856,000 after acquiring an additional 214,945 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,951,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $629,401,000 after acquiring an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

Shares of BA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.55. 2,993,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.53. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

