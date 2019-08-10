Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 108,181 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 23,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 862,094 shares of company stock worth $69,122,768. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.62. 4,942,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,449. The company has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $88.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

