Perpetual Ltd Sells 67,739 Shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67,739 shares during the period. Bitauto comprises 1.1% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.91% of Bitauto worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BITA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitauto in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Bitauto by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bitauto during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Bitauto during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bitauto by 24.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bitauto from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bitauto from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bitauto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Bitauto stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. 299,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,879. The stock has a market cap of $846.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

