Perpetual Ltd Sells 185,200 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,200 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 2.4% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,441,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,020 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,483.2% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,057,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,184.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,429 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. 5,557,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,387. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.