Perpetual Ltd Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in American Tower by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.60.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $222.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,279. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $224.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.80. The company has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $8,759,839.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,801,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total transaction of $11,943,291.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,108,440.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,249 shares of company stock worth $47,920,992. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

