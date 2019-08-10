Perpetual Ltd Grows Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,291 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises approximately 4.1% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $25,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,093. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.86.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLCO. Wolfe Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

