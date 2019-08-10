Perpetual Ltd Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $807,368,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 432.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 176.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,350,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $100,418,000 after purchasing an additional 862,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,852,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,530. The company has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $51.19 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

