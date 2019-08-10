Perpetual Ltd Cuts Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $22,528,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 320,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $221.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.86. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $156.56 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

