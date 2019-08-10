Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 23,900 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Horseman Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in AbbVie by 45.5% during the second quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch bought 30,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,692,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842,548. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $100.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.