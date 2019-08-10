Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director David A. Handler Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director David A. Handler acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $530,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 63,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,228,000 after acquiring an additional 547,387 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.02.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

