Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director David A. Handler Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director David A. Handler acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $530,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Penn National Gaming stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.02.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.