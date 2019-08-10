Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

In related news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 3,498 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $251,925.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 1,609 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $114,882.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,702.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,755 shares of company stock worth $2,680,969 over the last ninety days. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 542.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

