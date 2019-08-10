PeepCoin (PCN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $278.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, CoinExchange, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded down 58.7% against the dollar. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $122,908.00 and approximately $278.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 100,509,099,232 coins and its circulating supply is 61,309,099,232 coins. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

