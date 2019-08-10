Peel Hunt Raises Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 450

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 2,383.50 ($31.14).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 519.10 ($6.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 534.09. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.10 ($7.68).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.