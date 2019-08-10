PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PaySign in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

PaySign stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.30 million, a P/E ratio of 147.22 and a beta of 0.73. PaySign has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. PaySign had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 73.02%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

