Paypex Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Paypex has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Paypex has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $43,988.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paypex token can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paypex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00259450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.01232065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00092156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Paypex Token Profile

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paypex is paypex.org . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paypex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paypex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paypex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.