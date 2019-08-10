Payfair Price Hits $0.0012 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Payfair has a market cap of $43,611.00 and approximately $1,138.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX. In the last week, Payfair has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00251297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.01220774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00018331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00089853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,110 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

