Parkgene (GENE) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $735,413.00 and approximately $3,701.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00257590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.01226554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020054 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00092100 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

