Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $344.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.03. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $43.15.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.60 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward F. Crawford bought 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $375,458.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,497,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,870,343. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $72,059.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,125 shares in the company, valued at $536,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKOH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

