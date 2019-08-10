Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Park Electrochemical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of Park Electrochemical stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $372.35 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.09. Park Electrochemical has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 202.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

In other news, CFO P. Matthew Farabaugh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $140,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Park Electrochemical by 387.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Park Electrochemical by 195.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

