Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $396.00. Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at $394.60, with a volume of 239,248 shares trading hands.

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 667 ($8.72) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paragon Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 516.40 ($6.75).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 433.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £225,000 ($294,002.35).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.